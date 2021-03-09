NBA players recognize importance of winning gold

There’s something about the Olympic Games that lights a patriotic fire under all of the competition.

Basketball team woke up.

They turned a slow start into a big run.

And eventually a blowout victory over argentina.

U.s.a.

Went ona 27-2 first half run... kevin durant led the americans with 27 points.

Now they meet spain on friday in a rematch of the last two gold medal games.

Spain beat france 92-67 earlier today.

How much more does that flame flicker for those who actually take part in the games.

Jon tritsch has more on those who covet a prize much bigger then the larry o brien trophy.

Jon tritsch: they've played for championships..t hey've played for millions..but 10 of the 12 players on team usa are playing for something for the first time in their life...patriotism (demar derozan/raptors: "we are playing for our whole country.

We're playing for the people out there who fight for our safety, those who sacrifice before us.") jon tritsch:there are only 18 olympic champion basketball teams..the top of the podium is truly rare air (kyle lowry/raptors: "we all dream of it as kids.

We all love watching the original dream team.

To represent america is an honor.") jon tritsch:pay attention to defense..they are defending back to back olympic titles..inspired by those who defend our freedom jon tritsch:the american dream..is being given the chance to be the best in the world..it's an opportunity that takes a player from golden state to golden medal (klay thompson/warriors: "you never know when your next shot will be.

Every usa experience i've come back better from.

Jon tritsch:pay attention to defense..they are defending back to back olympic titles..inspired by those who defend our freedom (harrison barnes/mavericks: "it's a true honor to be able to talk to some of the vets before practice day, to hear them talk about selfless sacrifice a what it ans to protect our untry, d how 's ptty special.")