Police take break for a good game of kickball

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office and Moyers Corners Fire Department played kickball with the kids from the Brookwood on the Green in Liverpool

With caution tape and police lights, it looks like any other crime scene.

But the only crime here is assault on a ball... or maybe even a stolen base.

Neighbors faced district one police officers in a community kick-ball game.

That was in missouri... but the onondaga county sheriff's office posted this on their facebook page... members from the sheriff's office along with firefighters from the moyers corners fire department taking a little time out of the day to play some kickball with kids from the brookwood on the green community in liverpool.

Beth: