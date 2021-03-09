How are Words Like Toothpaste for a Middle Schooler?

So i'm really proud mom today.

>> so og in the house.

Can we talk about middle school again.

>> i kind of don't want to.

>> you don't.

>> i'm getting a little.

>> brielle went yesterday, got her locker and all that stuff, i'm kind of getting-- but yes, let's talk.

>> kate has her locker combo memorized.

She got it yesterday.

So we were practicing.

>> and we got an email that some of the locker combinations may have changed so go online.

>> anyone out there remember their locker combination from high school or junior high?

>> it chnged all the time, didn't it.

>> it changed every year but you kind of had it in your head.

>> you remember yours.

>> no, no.

Just wondering if you do.

>> am i supposed to know that.

>> that was a hundred years ago.

>> how do you remember that.

>> i wasn't going to say it, but thank you.

>> it was like 12ish.

>> sure.

>> years ago.

>> there is an image on facebook that for a mom that has a middle schooler, her oldest child and the mom's name is amy.

She lives in tennessee.

And she posted this image on facebook of the speech she gave to her daughter who is going back to school next week and it's gone viral.

It has already been viewed over 550,000 times, here is why.

She used a tube of toothpaste and said to her daughter, squeeze the toothpaste out, completely on to a plate.

Her daughter squeezes the old whing out on the plate.

She says now put the toothpaste back in the tube.

And the daughter says i can't.

I can't get it back in.

And she says just like the toothpaste, once words leave your mouth, you can never take them back.

And you can never put them back.

You said what you said and it's out there.

So she says as you go into middle school, you are about to see just how much weight your words carry.

Who are you going to be in middle school.

You will have the opportunity to use your wores to hurt, demean, slander and wound but you can also use them to heal, encourage, inspire and love.

Decide tonight you will be the if you will be the life given, be known for gentle and compassion and you will never regret choosing the kind.

>> i love that.

>> i want to do this with my kids.

>> i do too.

>> not that they are not life givers and sweet but it is a great visual example of what they're going to go through.

>> don't you learn that way.

You can see it to understand what you are talking about.

>> and how true that is.

There are things that you say, are you just like, well, can't take that word back.

>> that's not just for middle school.

>> i feel like it's for everyone.

>> we all have.

>> i love that.

That is such a great example.

>> i think it is why it went viral.

She says i have been thinking about it for a long time.

What is my word of wisdom, words of wisdom sending her into this journey of middle school which can be tough.

7th grade, most of us would say is our toughest year in school am you had to think of a hard year, it would be 6th, 7th, 8th grade.

She said what can i say, what can i come up with.

I said make sure you don't forget your lurg money so i may need to change my-- my mom said if there is someone that you see left out, look around.

And go talk to that person.

>> i feel like we need your mom to come on the show and give a whole parenting.

>> i feel like your mom has all given us some great advice.

>> and she loves to mother everyone.

She is like you are part of my people.

>> you are sweet, thank you.

And if you-- i think that is another thing, good words of advice.

If there is someone that looks like they are feeling sad or left out, go say something nice to them.

Go just be their friend for a second.

And make them feel good about themselve.