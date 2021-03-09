Local news 8 dot com.

The man accused of crashing his car into a blackfoot man's house in june, pleaded not guilty on all charges today.

Local news 8 reporter taja davis was in the courtroom today for dillon gibson's arraignment.

She's here with us now.

Taja?

Jay/karole,that 's right in a quick appearance this afternoon, gibson pleaded not guilty on all four charges he is facing.

With judge bruce pickett presiding, gibson responded not guilty for two felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident..and two misdemeanor counts of failing to give notice of an accident.

The pre-trail conference is set for october 25th.

And the jury trial is set for the third week in november.

The attorneys and judge pickett set a 5 day jury trial.

Since gibson's preliminary hearing last month lasted 7 hours because of the number of witnesses, all parties involved want enough time to complete the case.

In the newsroom, i'm taja davis.

Thank you taja.

Gibson is currently released on bail.

He paid his 240- thousand- dollar bond last month.

The huge payment shocked the prosecutor, and he told us it was possibly the largest bond posted he's ever seen in his