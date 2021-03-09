Search for a New Director of Aviation for the Elmira Corning Regional Airport May Soon be Over

The search for a new director of aviation for the elmira corning reonal airport may soon be over.

With approval of the legislation kim william hopper would fill the position in early september.

Hopper has airport experience as far back as 1982.

He is currently the airport manager in the portsmouth new hampshire area, but he is no stranger to the area.

Hopper was the airport operations supervisor for the binghamton regional airport a while back.

Hopper's experience and history with the area is a plus in tom santulli's book.

"i'm particularly pleased with him because there's nothing when it comes to airport operations.

He's served in almost every capacity.

He's worked his way up to a management position."

The airport has been without an airport manager since may when ann crook left to become manager of the martha's vineyard airport in massachusetts.

