Remains in West Plains Murder Identified as Missing Female

WEST PLAINS, Mo.-- The remains found by West Plains police on Monday were positively identified as that of a missing West Plains woman.

Jennifer: we now know the identity of a missing west plains woman who was allegedly killed by the man she lived with.

35-year old "terri jean wright" was reported missing on august 9th by a family member.

On monday... 63-year-old "walter stewart" was arrested o charges of first degree murder and abandonment of a corpse after stewart allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim and dismembering her body to hide it in a nearby wooded area and pond.

Under missouri law... ***if convicted of first- degree murder... the sentence would be the death penalty or life