Burger King roasted for Women's Day tweet

After Burger King UK on Monday tweeted "Women belong in the kitchen," thousands of users lashed out with negative and sarcastic comments.
Some users said they wouldn't eat at the fast food chain anymore.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
Burger King Grilled for, ‘Women Belong
in the Kitchen’ , Tweet on International Women’s Day.
Burger King’s..