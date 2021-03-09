Tree Rescue at Brighton Resort

In a dark colored older suv.

>>> brighton reserve and tree utah are teaming up to save the trees.

It's a one of a kind event in big cottonwood canyon.

65 volunteers scattered all ovary sort's mountain.

They are moving satisfied willings jason nguyen explains why it's important to utah.

>>> over the years coming up here, i've seen, you know trees come trees go.

And just a real good feeling knowing you can have an impact.

For four years, mike springer and his son are giving back by moving trees in the cottonwood canyons we spent a lot of times hiking.

So something to help out.

We're actually working with what nature has already given us.

Part of the reason tree utah partnered up with brighton is so that they can save little tree willings.

If they can move them out of areas of lifts and the runs, they won't get chopped down in preparation for ski season.

Once they start to grow bit larger they will pop out of snow and they are either just going to get hit by skier and kind of run down, or they will actually get mowed.

Making it important to move these trees at a young age.

They are adapted to the soil, climate, temperatures, the challenges of living heigl vagus.

All of that kind of stuff.

Bringing families closer to egg means a lot because, you know i love trees.

They are beautiful to look at.

They help clean the air.

They take carbon out of the atmosphere.

They help maintain the environment.

Spreading life one tree at a time.

I'm jason nguyen, at brighton, good4utah.

Thank you, jason.

