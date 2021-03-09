Pet Patrol - Mikey

(joe) friday my favorite day of the week and joining me for the pet patrol from the central pennsylvania humane society is teresa and mikey.

A beautiful long hair cat.

(teresa) yes he is and mikey came to us as a stray.

He is about 6 years old.

He's a neutered male.

He's very vocal and likes to chat.

He wasn't so keen in the car.

He talked a lot on the way here.

Very loving, he loves his people.

(joe) i know a couple of our employees really fell in love with him pretty quickly.

Alright 942-5402 is the number to call for more information on mikey and there is some sales going on aren't there?

(teresa) yes there are.

At the moment we've got a clear the shelter special.

So all of our dogs are half price, anything over 6 months of age.

Half off until the end of august.

And our cats, we're running a bogo.

So your first adoption you pay for and the second adoption is no cost.

(joe) alright, so if you wanted a pair of cats, maybe two that already get along at the shelter that would be a great idea.

Alright and also coming up next month is the fur ball right?

(teresa) yes, that's right.

It is september 24 and our details are on our website centralpahumane.com.

And we have a drawing on the night and one lucky person gets to drive a mercedes benz convertible for 30 days.

(joe) i think that is a neat prize.

We are going to have a link to your website about the event on our website wearecentralpa.com.

Thank you so much teresa and mikey you are a