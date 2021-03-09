local reality tv personality accused of cat abuse

Erik Avanier reports on animal abuse investigation of "teen moms" personality Ryan Edwards in Red Bank.

We turn now to a reported case of animal abuse by a reality tv personality.

Ryan edwards... a star on the mtv show "teen moms" is accused of purpose-ly killing cats at his red bank home.

A criminal investigation is now underway by red bank police and the humane educational society in chattanooga.

News 12's erik avanier joins us live from outside edwards home in red bank ... where investigators executed a search warrant... erik well the investigation into ryan edwards began when he reportedly made comments on television and on his social media site about killing cats on his property because they were a nuisance.

That led to a lot of email and phone calls to authorities from concerned citizens.

Edwards is a personality on the mtv show teen mom.

Yesterday authorities executed a search warrant on his property where they say they located physical evidence on animal abuse and cruelty.

"there was evidence there that we have taken photos of and we have found on the property, definitely leads me to believe that this was done intent.

I feel at this point it's safe to say that he was luring the animals onto his property to kill them."

"we need to stop this behavior.

We need to hold people accountable.

We need to toughen the laws.

We need to stop this.

We need to send a clear message that this is not acceptable."

If edwards is arrested he would be facing a charge of felony animal cruelty.

And if he is convicted on that charge, he would be placed on the tennessee animal cruelty registry reporting live in red bank, erik avanier news 12