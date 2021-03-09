What Happened with the Mom Who gave Birth on a Plane?

See how it goes today.

A lot of people talking about a baby that earned one millionare line points just by being born on a plane.

Just by being born on a plane am i don't know if that mom was thrilledment i don't know if it was the best way.

But this is what happened.

Theres with a flight from dubai to the philippines.

Now mom isity ising in her seat, this is chronicled by a woman across the aisle who is on facebook giving everyone the play by play.

>> no.

>> of course, as it should be.

>> mom starts having labor planes, she flew because she was still two months away from having the baby.

They don't know what to do so they take her to the front of the plane, give her more privacy.

Luckily two nurses on board that rush up to the front.

She goes into labor and this woman sitting across from her says, about 45 minutes later she returned to her seat with the little girl in her arms. >> no, no!

>> okay, okay.

>> oh my god!

>> so you just give birth, did they wash the baby off, what did they do with the practice sent blanca let's talk the details.

>> the plane was diverted to india where the woman and her child were given more medical attention.

But haven is her name and she's doing incredibly, and anyone on that flight jumped in to help.

She said you heard like a little me-w and that was it and then the baby in mom's arms. now the baby gets to fly probably free for the rest of her life.

>> she should be the new spokesperson for that airline.

>> they made mom go back to her seat?

>> she didn't get to stay up in first practices.

>> you just gave birth.

>> no, because you need your seatbelt to be fastened for the-- the desent and landing.

>> but why not stay in first class.

>> if there is not a seatbelt.

>> they did what they had to do.

You have to have a seatbelt on.

>> one person went on the flight, two people left the flight and little haven and mommy are doing just fine.

The airline says we of course commend our flight and cabin crew for efficiency and professionalism.

>> there is the landing.

>> okay.

I'm going to say something and please don't judge me.

When i have a child if the future t would be cool to have an exciting delivery.

>> i don't know if you want it on.

>> i don't think i want it on a plane because you have a story.

That child get totion say i was born in the air.

>> but in the mean time, it's like you're-- no, i don't ever.

>> can you imagine that mom panicking.

I'm in coach.

The guy next to me is lean on me and i'm having a baby.

>> what is that moment like.

Your water break, you are probably mortgagified.

>> i just got my sprite or ginger alle.

>> i have to finish that first.

And then that moment of like excuse me, i'm having a baby.

>>