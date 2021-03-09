LML: BLUES DIVAS FESTIVAL

EARLIER IN THE SHOW WE INVITED YOU TO THE BLUES DIVAS FESTIVAL, AN EVENT TO HELP MUSICIANS IN THE MIDSOUTH...WOMEN SPECIFICALLY WHEN THEY HIT HARD TIMES.

>>> today is the day where much of the mid south, much of the country for that matter will come together to remember the life and legacy of the queen of beale street, miss ruby wilson.

We have a musician in the house today who 23 years ago performed at b.b.

King's.

It was the first and last performance she had with the keep of beale.

She will be giving a special tribute tonight at b.b.

King's in honor of miss ruby wilson.

Here she is today to perform for us.

Welcome miss keepie karen burns.

>> thank you.

?