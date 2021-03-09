Meet and hear from Karen Goh and Kyle Carter, the candidates running for mayor of Bakersfield at an upcoming candidate forum.

Moore with second up farm bureau and kim schaefer, government affairs director with the bakersfield association of realtors, to talk about next week's candidate forum, what you can expect and how you can attend.

Thanks to both of you for being here this morning.

John moore: thanks so much for having us.

Jason/anchor: so tell us more about the forum and what people can expect by attending next week's event?

Kim schaefer: so you will have a chance to meet and hear from candidates who are running to be the next mayor of bakersfield.

We have karen goh and kyle carter left in the race.

Jason/anchor: when and where is this forum taking place?

John moore: it's taking place next tuesday, august 23 at the kern agricultural pavilion, located at 3300 east belle terrace.

It goes from 6 p.m.

To 8 p.m.

Light refreshments and appetizers will be provided at the event so come hungry and thirsty.

Jason/anchor: and this is open to the public?

Kim schaefer: this event is free and open to the public.

You can call 633-5495 for additional information.

Jason/anchor: alright well we appreciate you both being here and we'll be right back after this.

Jason/anchor: maddie: in your 17 here and we'll be right back