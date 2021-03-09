Bus Stop Causing Concern for Donna Parents

All new tonight.

Some valley parents are concerned ahead of the new school year.

They're worried about their children's bus stop.

Channel five's john hambrecht went out to take a closer look.

The bus stop is located on north salinas 423 near north 11 and a half mile road in donna.

Parents in the idea and donna school districts are concerned about the safety of the stop.

Each of those districts uses the same bus stop.

School bus double doors swing open for students in the valley this time of year.

Several new routes especially in the donna isd and the private area school districts were added.

One bus stop parents in both school districts don't like is in donna..

423 salinas and mile 11 and a half.

.

It's near the parking lot of a local drive thru .

The area school district bus drops off elis ortega's daughter from pre school.

She doesn't like the location or atmosphere.

Elis ortega, wants daughter's bus stop changed: "because of the traffic, a lot of traffic.

I don't think it's appropriate .

The drive through..

To drop off our kids because there's junkies out here ..

Me personally i don't like her dropped off here."

Channel five news john hambrecht:"the parents near this donna isd bus stop say there are pros and cons about this particular area.

It is covered so in case in it rains there's some protection but the problems are..

It's in a high traffic area and at times undesirables hanging out in the morning while they're waiting for the bus."

Elizabeth leal says they used to pick up the kids around the cul de sac.

Now it will be closer to the highway.

Elizabeth leal, concerned about traffic near bus stop: "i just hope that , you know, they understand that our children come first and i wish they would find a location where it's safer for them, and you know it's about safety."

Donna school district deputy school superintendent fernando castillo knows about leal's specific complaint.

He says they began planning the new bus routes last fall.

Fernando castillo donna isd deputy superintendent:"o ur transportation department ,we're out there researching doing surveys, and planning then in the spring we sent notices to all the parents that it's gonna affect."

Donna isd transportation director luis solis says almost 11- thousand students attend donna isd , eight thousand of those take the bus.

He says they are pulling back from picking up kids in cul de sac areas because of the time and safety issues.

Luis solis donna isd transportation director:"we ask for all parents to be patient with us and to work with us because we're here to serve your children."

Kisella cardenas, idea public schools, emailed channel five its response... "idea public schools is committed to providing the safest transportation environment for all students.

Idea's transportation department provides community stops located in areas accessible for a number of students.

Our objective is to utilize safe and accessible locations to serve as community stops where buses and parents can safely load and unload our students."

Each school district feels the new bus stop is safe for students.

Each of the school districts will continue to monitor the bus stop on north salinas 423 near north 11 and a half mile road .

John hambrecht, channel five news, donna.