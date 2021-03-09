UTPB a Economic Touchdown for City of Odessa

The Odessa Convention Visitors Bureau says UTPB Football is a great boost for the city economically and is a great outlet for family fun!

Falcons night - hosted by the odessa convention visitor's bureau.

---and it's safe to say all those t-shirts gone and utpb football already has a big fan base!

In tonight's your basin cares... ---a look at how having a d-2 football team in the odessa...an economic touchdown for the city.

Robert chavez utpb football fan :25-:33 justin carrigan utpb head coach :39- :44 devin elliott utpb fr.

Wide receiver 1:13 - 1:17 (robert chavez) "they are going to win all their games, there's going to be a movie done after them."

Optimistic fans already predicting the falcon's future... --- even anticipating a "saturday night lights".... spin-off.

(robert chavez) "we're ready for the first game."

Robert chavez... ---already a super- fan for a football team....who has yet to play even one game.

(robert chavez) "we are a company that donated an item, equipment and things; participated in that manner."

And it's blind support from fans... ---that coach justin carrigan says will help them win!

(coach carrigan) "i got it on the shirt, still undefeated, so we're riding that high."

Coach carrigan says being part of this innagural team... ---much bigger than just football... according to the convention visitors bureau of odessa... ---having a d-2 football team...will bring-in finance yards for the city.

The c-v-b estimates the economic impact for the full season at....at least one million dollars.

And being part of the bigger picture... --- a new reason to play for wide receiver devin elliot (devin elliott) "we're loving it, the fans are loving it and we're loving the fans back.

It's all a family, falcons up baby!

U-t-p-b's first game is september 3rd at ratliff stadium!

