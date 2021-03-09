Instalaran Cámaras para Resolver Vandalismo en Canales de Ir

New tonight.

Joe aguilar says he's tired of the problem right now his irrigation district spends thousands of dollars to clean up the mess in the canals.

He worries because the dirtier the water, the more costly it is to purify it for the consumer.

Take a look at these pictures.

Everything you see was removed from canals belonging to hidalgo county irrigation district six.

General manager joe aguilar says it's just a small example of what his employees find everyday.

'a lot of it is household trash.

A lot of it is mattresses, dead animals, hogs, even up to human beings.

There's some that we've seen in the area so it's bad, it's bad.'

Aguilar says two main canals and dozens of other smaller ones fall under irrigation district 6.

They're scattered between the areas of inspiration to abraham roads and moorefield to military highway.

Aguilar tells us vandals gain access by breaking locks on the gates installed around the canals.

The irrigation district spends thousands of dollars to clean them up and make repairs.

'the district has spend thousands of dollars doing this and i mean like this year alone out of our budget probably spent ten thousand dollars already over and above what was our normal deal.'

Aguilar worries about contaminiation too.

The raw water in the canal eventually makes it to the local water treatment and power plants.

He says it's costly for that process too because more chemicals will have to be used to purify the water and make it safe for customers.

The concern is that we don't want to have to sell them raw water that has been contaminated before.

That's our concern.'

Aguilar hopes to put an end to the problem by investing in 'game cameras.'

Right now he's buying ten of them.

They'll be installed at some canal sites in nearby trees.

'we can always go to these cameras and look at them through our i pad or i phone and determine what's out there 24/7.'

Aguilar is also investing in a drone to help monitor the canals.

The idea is to catch the vandals in action.

'we've talked to the sheriff and he said that he will have some of these people arrested so long that we get the correct information and then it will be up to the judge and prosecutor from there on but at least getting to that point that is happening.'

Aguilar says the purchase of the drone and cameras are much less expensive than paying to clean the canals and repair the damages.

Aguilar hopes to use grant money to pay for the equipment.

If that doesn't work, he will use funding from the irrigation district's budget.

He says either way, it's going to get done.

