Attorney for Subway Teen Speaks

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) - The attorney for the Subway employee who was arrested for allegedly spiking a Layton Police Officers drink with methamphetamine and THC says he believes the officers story contradicts the amount of drugs tat would have to have been in his drink in order for him to feel the effects he described.

Case, you can help out kaysville police would like to hear from you.

You can see the number on your screen.

>>> an 18-year-old was arrested this month for spiking a layton police officer's drink with drugs.

Today, his attorney said his client is a good kid, whose representation has been ruined.

>>aldo: spoke to the attorney why he doesn't buy the officer's st story.

>>aldo: he believes his client is innocent because the officer's story contradicts the amount of drugs have gone to be added to his drunk.

The events don't add up, according to the attorney.

The employee would have had to put an excessive amount of drugs in the officer's lemonade for him to feel immediately as he described.

>> the amount of drugs you would have to put in there to mix-up, we're looking at $500 of meth, probably ten grams to get one sip, that is going to get you affected.

>>aldo: he said the meth would have had the opposite effect of what the officer described as drowsy.

>> he may be hyper.

Maybe more put on the gas or something.

But he certainly -- you don't lose your ability to do that kind of thing.

>>aldo: six surveillance cameras show the suspect by the drink and the drink is always visible.

>> you go frame by frame and he never put anything in it.

>>aldo: police never find evidence of the drugs in the subway.

>> they bring in two drug dogs and the dogs hit on nothing.

They search him and his car and hit on nothing.

>>aldo: he says he's a good kid who volunteers at st.

Ann's and working on his associate's degree to become a mechanical engineer.

>> he's been getting hate mail and e-mails and had his rputation destroyed.

>>aldo: he claims his innocence and he's confident he'll be found as such.

In salt lake city, aldo vazquez.

>> glen: they are waiting for the results of the drug test to come back, but had no further comment.

The davis county sheriff's office did