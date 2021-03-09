Drug Strike Force Officer Receives Honor

An officer with buchanan county drug strike force is getting some high praise for helping bring down a drug trafficking ring... ring... j.d.

Roberts received the guardian of justice award.

Roberts helped lead a 5-year investigation that ended in 151 people charged for drug crimes, money laundering and weapons crimes.

The cases stretched from buchanan county to kansas city and parts of iowa and nebraska.

The investigation brought down at least three drug trafficking rings.

His fellow officers say roberts has worked tirelessly to get drugs off the streets.

(sot capt.

Mike donaldson/buch.

Co.

Drug strike force: "the impact he's had not only in buchan county, but actually northwest missouri, is difficult to measure in the amount of drug dealers and the amount of drugs that he and his team have been able to interdict and stop from coming into our community."

The guardian of justice award is given out by the u-s attorney's office.