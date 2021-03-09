An annual rally that continues to find relevance after recent violent crimes in Anchorage.

The total for all of last year according to the anchorage police department.

One group is asking the community to stop the violence.

Channel 2's patrick enslow spoke with one parent who says its a message for the whole state.

Nikki while this stop the violence block party is not new to anchorage.

It's message still remains relevant year-after-year.

Nat the goal for today is awareness.

Town square usually isn't the place you would want to hold a block party, but today's a little different.

Anchorage has the capacity to be a peaceful city where we can all coexist.

We don't have to have violence."

As community groups work to change the violent image becoming the norm in anchorage through dancing laughing and even grilling a burger or two we do this event because we don't want there to be any chance to get in trouble especially with the young people.

This comes weeks after the anchorage police department reported three deaths in three days due to gun violence.

Recently when you have one in three murders every week you have to ask the question why?

That question can be especially difficult when it's your child he was 24 when he was shot.

Last july 13th tammy ross's says her son, russel john camp, was shot 10 times on the kenai peninsula taking a bullet to both his brain and chest.

My son is totally disabled now for what?

A robbery is life that meaningless you feel the need to hurt somebody.

I mean the doctors told me he wasn't going to make it.

Ross says she feels this message to stop the violence isn't just relevant for those in anchorage but for the whole state.

It's very disturbing, i grew up in alaska, it's a beautiful place, and a beautiful place to raise your family but it's becoming a scary place.

"it's about coming together, having the discussion getting the solutions.

Taking a community to make a change, and making sure those enjoying today's party can also enjoy their future.

Organizers for stop the violence say they're in the process of collecting money for a community initiative fund.

The money will go towards anti- violence solutions and ideas.

