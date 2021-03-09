Six-Year-Old Sherwood Boy is Cop for a Day

Family and the community of Andrew Palmer came together to celebrate.

A six-year-old Sherwood boy with a life threatening disease had a once in a lifetime opportunity to play cop for a day.

"august 20th 2016" a day six year old andrew palmer will never forget.

andrew has a disease that prevents him from doing normal things - like riding a bike or even playing outside.

"he has a condition called duchenne muscular dystrophy.

It's a disease of his muscles.

His muscles are breaking down."

"he can still walk right now but in a couple of years he will need a wheelchair full time." but when officers at the sherwood police department heard about andrew's love of police cars, they decided to plan something special.

"let's set up a day where he can go ride around in a police car, and next thing you know it kind of grew into all of this." balloons, a medal and a special canine friend- and a crowd full of supporters cheering him on.

"when we walked into the courtroom, and saw how packed with everyone wanting to come see andrew, i was really really moved." andrew even had a chance to put his first criminal away in jail.

And after officially being sworn in as a member of the police force - at least for a day - his mother says this is one experience to help andrew through the tough times. "we will absolutely look back on today as one of those days when he needs a little encouragement."

andrew says he is looking forward to showcasing his award for career day.

