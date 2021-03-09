Child Abuse Prevention Walk

In mind... raising child abuse awareness.local 22's spencer conlin was there.

Spencermike.

It's called 'walk and run for children'... the annual event helps support 'prevent child abuse vermont' and it's mission to reduce abuse.i talked to cassandra adams, who lost her 12 year-old daughter, brooke bennett eight years ago when she was murdered by her uncle... since adams has walked in her daughter's memory.------ "it is people coming together to help make people aware of what can happen to children if you are not careful, it helps expose us to unfortunate events" according to prevent child abuse vermont... each year there are more than 800 children abused across the state, a staggering statistic p-c-a-v aims to reduce.aims to reduce.statistic p-c-a-v a staggering statistic p-c-a-v aims to reduce."we train adults the skills and the knowledge to protect children so that children don't have to worry about protecting themselves from any kind of abuse"walkers and runners today held purple carnations honoring lara sobel, the social worker who was gunned down last year in barre."we walk today in memory of her and the great contribution that she made in her life and how much we will miss her going forward"since it's work began 40 years ago... p-c-a-v reports a 48 percent drop in reported cases of child abuse.

"child abuse is a very expensive thing not to prevent, it is preventable and we can do it together"and 'together' is what the walk and run is all about... adams says the fight continues and encourages others to get involved."come join the fun it is a good get together and it is for a good cause and i always feel good after i leave, i feel like i've gave time to something worthwhile" there are two more walk and run events planned this year,,, one in rutland and the other in burlington.

Both on september 17-th.spencer mike u-s senator patrick leahy also showing his support for the cause.

The senator wore purple to honor lara sobel.

He spoke with organizers about their work and also gave walkers and runner words of encouragement.

The senator says child abuse is something that hits close to home.

"i know from my own experience when i was a prosecutor nothing is worse than abused children and nothing creates more of a lifetime problem like that so these people are trying to stop it" the senator encourages all vermonters to get involved... there are two more walks scheduled for september 17-th in