We could really make this work.

So after lots of planning we put mike amanda: "in community matters, we're joined by jen delaney and willow from the central vermont humane society.

I am falling in love with willow, what a sweetheart!

She's working it pretty well."jen: "she really is!

She's been on her best behavior; she's so sweet."amanda: "what can you tell us about willow?

She's available for adoption right?"

Jen: "yep, so willow is available for adoption.

She's about two years old, we're calling her a shepherd mix; we're not quite sure what breed she is.

She's really loving the couch, but she's definitely looking for an active home.

She needs to go on walks, she has lots of energy.

In our yards at the shelter she loves to play.

Her previous owner reports that she loves to go swimming; she doesn't seem to mind the short car rides.

The longer car rides... she did get a little sick on the way up here.

But that's to be expected on a lot of animals.

But she's got a really great personality, definitely a people pleaser, as you can see.

She doesn't wanna be left out.

She just wants to be with everybody.

We do recommend she goes to a home with no chickens or cats.

She likes them a little too much; she's very curious when it comes to that.

But she's made a lot of dog friends so she can go with another dog.

She loves to give kisses.

Amanda: "she is so sweet; a little silly too."jen: "she is silly!

She's the best of both worlds; she's really great.

Amanda: "what about families with children?"jen: "probably not young children, some loud noises can kind of scare her.

But a child that's respectful and probably has had experience with other dogs would do great.

She's just quite the character!"amanda: "and you also wanted to talk about the prints fund at central vermont humane society.

Tell me a little about that."jen: "yeah right now we're doing a fence fund campaign.

Our fences are very old; they're starting to fall down.

A slight breeze comes through and you can see them move; it's a little scary.

We have lots of dogs that play in our yards every day.

We use our fences to do meet and greets for adoptions as well; so we just need to replace the fences to make our shelter area safe again for our canine friends.

We're accepting donations; anybody who donates 50 dollars or more gets one tag, just like the kind you see on dog collars that we're gonna hang on our fence and they can write 'in memory of', or 'for my dog', just to help our fence look great.

Amanda: "well if people are interested in willow or want to see what other animals you have, where can they find you?"jen: "we're on the web, centralvermonthumane.org.

They can always give us a call, 476- 3811.

Talk to any of our adoption counselors about the animals we have up for adoption.

Or stop by!

We're there tuesday through friday, 1-5.

Saturdays 10-4.

We would love to have everybody come in and see who we have up for adoption!

