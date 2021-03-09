The Daily Scoop 8-22-2016

The Daily Scoop is our morning segment that highlights stories trending on social media.

Suicide squad takes the top spot at the box office for the third week in a row.

In suicide squad... a d-c comics' supervillain team has no choice but to fight for the good guys... and try to save the day.

The warner brothers action movie brought in 20- point-seven million dollars this week.

The animated food comedy "sausage party" took in 15-point-three million dollars its second week in theaters.

Written by seth rogan and voiced by comedians like kristen wiig and jonah hill... the r-rated flick has now earned 65-point- three million dollars.

"war dogs" rounded out the top three.

The comedy stars miles teller and jonah hill as two friends who become arms dealers... and get in over their heads.

The film debuted with 14-point-three million dollars.

a little boy got quite the surprise this weekend when two special guests showed up to his fourth birthday party.... officer beltman and sgt.

Forester with the sioux falls police department were invited to attend little asher's fourth birthday... and they did!

The department posted these pictures on their facebook page.

Officer beltman and sgt.

Forester said it was an honor and a priviledge to attend.

They said they might even have a new recruit in our future, asher is such a fan of police he even named his dog, officer.

a little boy got quite the surprise this weekend when two special guests showed up to his fourth birthday party.... the rio olympics are now a memory and a great memory at that.

The games opened with doubt - about zika, dirty water and street crime, and whether the host country was ready.

But that's not how rio will be remembered.

Brian mooar has the story from olympic park in rio.

Rio brought us awe-inspiring feats of athleticism .

Nats usain bolt wins!!!

And real-life displays of the olympic spirit.

Nats: "okay, she needs some help."

Michael phelps earned his place as - arguably or not - the greatest olympian ever ... katie ledecky and simone manuel made america proud... while ryan lochte and three other swimmers landed in trouble for a false robbery report.

Simone biles suffered one slip - but won four golds - and helped lift her team to glory.

Americans were strong on the track ... / there were olympian upsets .women knocked out of soccer .

Venus and serena williams sidelined in doubles tennis ... beach volleyballers kerri walsh jennings and april ross settling for bronze.

Team usa earned the most medals ... but brazil was the big winner - giving the world an olympics to remember.

You're watching kdlt news today.