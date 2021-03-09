Money in Your Pocket: 8-22-16

Rick Reagan joins Dan Cummings to break down the important factors that go into those magic numbers.

Credit scores are so important to your finances, it's hard to believe how difficult it is to understand.

Dan: it never hurts to talk credit scores.

Your credit score can help determine if you can get a loan or even a job.

But many of us don't know what goes into creating it.

Rick reagan is here to help us understand what is in our credit score and how to imrpove it.

Rick, how does your income factor into your credit score?

Rick: it doesn't at all.

Your credit score is all about how much you borrow and how good you are at making payments.

Dan: does paying off your credit dan: does paying off your credit cards every month really help your score?

Rick: not necessarily.

It helps for making your payment on time, but the credit bureau have no idea whether you are paying off completely every month or not.