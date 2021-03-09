Life Lessons: Women’s Leadership Live: A Millionaire Mindset

>>>jaciel cordoba: it's hard for many of us to imagine, but estimates are that there are more than 10 million millionaires in the us.

>>eve russo: how did they get there?

In life lessons, wfmz's nancy werteen begins a three part series looking at some of their secrets.

>>nancy: how would you like a million dollars?

Some self made women who are millionaires say it's not as difficult as it sounds.

>>debbie saviano"yeah, i'd love to be a millionaire, but i think what the important thing is you are happy.

3 success as linda says is how you define it."

>>nancy: she's a former high school principal, and now debbie saviano is a social media expert.

Together with multi- millionaires linda mcmahon and stacey schieffelin, debbie wants to inspire women through their group, women's leadership live.

>>linda mcmahonformer ceo wwe founder women's leadership live "actually, when i started with vince, i used the name linda kelly.

I didn't use my name linda mcmahon because it really wasn't as acceptable that your wife was working with you."

>>nancy: life wasn't perfect when linda mcmahon was the c-e-o of w-w-e, the wrestling empire she and her husband vince mcmahon founded.

>>linda mcmahon"well, we went bankrupt, we lost our home, my car was repossessed in the driveway.

We were really down to having lost everything.

I was seven months pregnant with our second child" >>nancy: and you'd think stacey schieffelin had it made as a super model with 45 covers.

But her ex-husband blew everything she made.>>stacey schieffelinfounder ybffounder women's leadership live"and millions of dollars are gone and you are saying, how do i make it back?">>nancy: schieffelin rolled up her sleeves, put her hair up in rollers and began selling her y-b-f beauty products on the home shopping network.

She bounced all the way to the top again with a new husband.>>stacey schieffelin "so you better have a darn good story that makes somebody pick up a phone and buy something they can't touch, feel, taste, or smell.

It's got to be compelling.

It's all about the story.

We're story tellers."

>>nancy: women's leadership live tries to inspire and educate women about how to launch and grow their own business, as well as taking on leadership roles by providing a platform and circle of influence.

>>stacey schieffeli: "women lack confidence and they lack the ability sometimes to ask for what they want.

And, they don't really know how to negotiate for themselves."

>>debbie savianofounder women's leadership livedallas, tx"i don't judge it by money.

I judge it by how happy and successful i feel in what i do, so that's what you want to show other women."

>>linda mcmahon"i've never had anyone come in and talk to me and say, 'boy i'm going to be a millionaire, tell me how i'm going to get there.

Do you have a road map to become a millionaire?'

Well, you know, i never set out to be a millionaire.

My husband and i didn't.

We set out to run and build a successful business with a passion."

>>nancy: bottom line: do what you know, but take risks and be willing to fail.

>>linda mcmahon"i often find that women more than men don't want to take that risk.

They don't really want to go for it.

They don't have confidence in themselves, which is why we started women's leadership live, which was to help women have more of that success."

---------------------------... ------------------->>nancy: tomorrow...another woman who turned the rules upside down to find her success.

Nancy werteen 69 news.

3