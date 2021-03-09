Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Trump Unveils New Ad, Clinton Fundraises

Credit: KOZL
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Trump Unveils New Ad, Clinton Fundraises
Trump Unveils New Ad, Clinton Fundraises

This morning, the Clinton campaign says the Democratic nominee is halfway to a $1-billion fundraising goal.

While Donald Trump's campaign promises it's back on track after another week falling poll numbers.

This morning, the Clinton campaign says the Democratic nominee is halfway to a $1-billion fundraising goal.

While Donald Trump's campaign promises it's back on track after another week falling poll numbers.

You might like