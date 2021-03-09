Trump Unveils New Ad, Clinton Fundraises

This morning, the Clinton campaign says the Democratic nominee is halfway to a $1-billion fundraising goal.
While Donald Trump's campaign promises it's back on track after another week falling poll numbers.
This morning, the Clinton campaign says the Democratic nominee is halfway to a $1-billion fundraising goal.
While Donald Trump's campaign promises it's back on track after another week falling poll numbers.
This morning, the Clinton campaign says the Democratic nominee is halfway to a $1-billion fundraising goal.
While Donald Trump's campaign promises it's back on track after another week falling poll numbers.