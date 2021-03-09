Local dancers hit the big stage

Back...it's time for sports... as the curtains fall on the world stage for the 2016 rio olympics...and the athletes take their final bow.

Back here at home...young dancers are preparing to hear their curtain call....as they join a world- renouned choreographe r on stages across the state.

"i love dancing.

It's something that i feel is a part of me and i love performing and being part of an audience.

I would love to be a professional dancer."

Tabatha: a dream that is coming true for 14-year- old jordan nata - thanks to bruce steivel, an internationall y recognized choreographe r and teacher.

Nats - steivel.

Tabatha: steivel is currently the artistic director at bay pointe ballet, a professional dance company in san francisco.

Nats - steivel tabatha: he hand chose these 15 local dancers to star in his acclaimed adaption of peter pan, set to tour california and currently in production around the world.

Professional dancers from bay pointe will perform the lead roles, as these dancers join in on the journey to neverland.

Trisha kniffen: "to have that all come together here in bakersfield.

This is such a good opportunity, it's great practice, it's great experience and they'll just learn so much confidence and just get stronger and stronger as a dancer."

Nats - tabatha: nata says she is full of happy thoughts and pixie dust...to learn from steviel and other professionals .

Jordan nata: "it's pretty cool.

I mean you get to meet knew people, you get to see all of these little ones and all of these older people that you actually look up to and it's pretty exciting.

All the different choreography and all the different styles that they bring to the table and i can put something new on my resume."

Bruce steivel: "it's very good for the kids to work with a professional company, all of our dancers are professional, they're doing a professional performance, they're on a professional stage, it's very different from their local recitals."

Tabatha: an experience steivel says all young dancers need.

Bruce steivel: "it's very important for kids, especially around age 12 to 14 to go out and see what's out here because in local cities, even in san francisco, the kids don't get out to see what's out there."

Tabatha: and as these dancers journey past the second star to the right and straight on til morning....stei vel hopes they hold on to their love of ballet.

Bruce steivel: "this is our future audience.

Hopefully when they grow up, if they don't decide to do it as a career, they will come and support as spectators.

Keep dance alive, that's the most important thing."

Nats tabatha: there are currently 4 performances scheduled in california for the local dancers.

One - october first, here in bakersfield at the fox theatre.

You can find more information about the performance on our website kern golden empire dot com.

Tabatha: it's being