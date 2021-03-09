NBC Montana Sports 8-21-16

Sports the griz football had their final open scrimmage on saturday as they're one step closer to their season opener in less than two weeks against st.

Francis... so far through fall camp the grizzly defense has certainly come out clicking on all cylinders led by defensive captain caleb kidder... the secondary has some new faces in it but behind returning safety yamen sanders that part of the defense seems to be gelling very well with solid coverage... through two scrimmages the defense has come away with six interceptions and they're looking ready to go as the regular season approaches... "what i like about our defense is i don't have to play against them.

That's the thing that i like the most, is we only have to deal with them for a few weeks and then everyone else has got to deal with them."

"right now the defense, as a whole, is a strong defense.

I wouldn't say one position is stronger than the other.

We are just a really good defense."

"it is getting closer and close each day to the first game.

I can't wait to go up against somebody else besides our offense.

They get us in shape obviously, but yeah i can't wait to go up against somebody else in our division."

In preseason nfl action this weekend brock osweiler made his second debut as a houston texan... most of houston's offensive starters were allowed to play the first five drives of the game... that included the kalispell native osweiler who led the texans to three scoring drives... including his first touchdown pass of the preseason... just five minutes into the game here it is as osweiler sends it perfectly down the sideline to will fuller for the score... that would put houston up 7-0 to start the contest... the former flathead braves quarterback finished the day completing 12-of-19 passes for 124 yards... but as far as the touchdown is concerned osweiler says he can't take too much credit... brock 0-8 "you know there wasn't much to it.

The credit has to go to will and the offensive line on that play.

It was just one of those deals where if the saints were in man to man coverage, press man to man coverage, which they were then i knew that will's route was going to convert to a fade.

He just did a tremendous job at the line of scrimmage.

The line gave me time and i just had to put it out there.

He really made my job easy on that play."

Finally tonight the griz soccer team is now two games into their non- conference schedule and so far so good... coming off a 2-0 victory over oakland from friday... today montana battled purdue out of the big-10 and the grizzlies get the win 2-1 your final... hallie widner scored a header in the 83rd minute and mckenzie warren converted a game winner in extra time to take down the boilermakers... montana will be back in action at wyoming this friday...