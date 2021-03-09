International Women's Day celebrated across the Wabash Valley

Today is "international women's day".

A day where women across the nation are celebrated for their accomplishments and success.

News 10's porsha williams talked with successful women in the wabash valley about what today means for them.

We now have a woman vice president..

But taking it closer to home i spoke with two female college presidents..

Who are making a different right here in vigo county.

I spoke to dottie king the president at saint mary-of-the woods college. She says it's important for women to help each other reach their goals.

3 she says it's important for women to help each other reach their goals.

"that when women are given opportunities they seize them and their very likely to take hold of the women next to them that's just a little behind them and take her hand and pull her through too."

I also stopped by isu for their international women's event.

They gave away roses to the women on campus to uplift them.

One graduate student says women should be recognized more for all they bring to the table " i appreciate all the women who are working and raise their family who take care of their family who are working.

They are doing what they want."

Indiana state university's president talked a little about imposter syndrome with women..

They don't feel like they have earned their success.

"lean in by cheryl sandbert talks about how many women will look at 5 qualifications for a job and see they meet 4 of them and say i'm not ready, men tend to look at the 5 qualifications and meet 3 and say this is my job.

So it's related to that concept of believing in yourself."

Mrs. king says we must keep the conversation going beyond today..

"at saint mary-of-the woods college, everyday is women's day."

I-s-u is holding programs through march to celebrate women's month.

Just go to their website to see how you can get involved.



