Local Organization Encouraged by Meghan Markle's Bravery

Team of Mercy is glad that Meghan Markle opened up about her struggles with mental health.

Many people struggle with suicidal thoughts... an exclusive interview aired on c-b-s is bringing attention to this issue.

During the interview meghan..

The duchess of sussex, opened up about her stuggles with mental illness.

This has inspired others to talk about mental health.

We sat down with "team of mercy" in terre haute... a group that helps people who are struggling.

They don't want people to be ashamed to ask for help.

"we have to be better as a society to make it okay for people to open up and be honest and let them not be okay all the time."

If you or someone you know needs help..

You can reach out to the "suicide hotline".

1-800-273-8255.

