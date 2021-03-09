$1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Plan in Final Stages of Approval

The $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill is heading back to the House of Representatives and could be signed into law later this week.

Many indiana residents could be ready to cash in a 14-hundred dollar check.

This is all part of president biden's 1 point 9 trillion dollar covid relief plan.

News 10's hannah follman is live in the newsroom.

This plan is in the final stages of approval.

Over the weekend the senate passed a version of the bill.

It was in a split partisan vote...50-49.

I spoke with some local residents today and heard both sides some are opposed to the bill while others are looking forward to the possibilities it brings.

The almost 2 trillion dollar covid relief plan will have a significant impact on millions of americans nationwide.

"help the people especially those who cant make ends meet" there are many important aspects to the proposed bill.

One of the most significant, is the plan would provide americans making less than $75,000 a stimulus check of $1400.

This is 200 dollars more than the first stimulus check.

Additionally the almost 2 trillion dollar bill is aimed to help those who are unemployed and provides more funding for education.

"more targeted to those people who are in greatest need of the money, generally families with young children some local residents expressed their concerns off camera claiming they were not fans of this new stimulus bill.

Many critics of this bill have feared this will add to the national debt issue.

It's currently at 28 trillion.

However others believe this plan will help the community and overall economy for the better.

"i am all for the covid relief bill i think it is a good thing it shouldve been passed a long time ago at least this goes more to the people and not bus businesses."

The bill now has to go back to the house and if passed will be signed into law.

Tomorrow, tomorrow, the house will review the new revised bill.

If approved the bill will likely become law by the end of the week.

Reporting live in the newsroom hannah follman news 10.

