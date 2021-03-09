CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The CDC has released new guidelines saying that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely visit other vaccinated people and small groups of unvaccinated people in some circumstances, while still maintaining important safety precautions.
CNN's Elizabeth Cohen tells us more.
That later for you in sports... the c-d-c has announced new guidelines about life "after" you get the vaccine.
The new c-d-c guidance says fully vaccinated people can do the following: visit other fully-vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing... they can visit with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing... *that's if* the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease..
Fully vaccinated people who are asymptomatic can skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has covid-19.