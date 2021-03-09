CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19

The CDC has released new guidelines saying that people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely visit other vaccinated people and small groups of unvaccinated people in some circumstances, while still maintaining important safety precautions.

The new c-d-c guidance says fully vaccinated people can do the following: visit other fully-vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing... they can visit with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing... *that's if* the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease..

Fully vaccinated people who are asymptomatic can skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has covid-19.

*but* they should monitor symptoms for 14 days.