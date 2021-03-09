First bell rings at Clovis' newest school

Weather.

Joey: new this morning... 42-thousand clovis unified students... head back to school today.

Julie: some... to new schools.

Others... with new facilities.

Cbs-47's gaby rodriguez is live at virginia r borris elementary... with more on the changes for this year.

Gaby: it will be an extra special first day of school for students attending virginia r borris elementary school... the first to break in a state of the art facility... the school is names after long time clovis unified educator virginia borris.

Gaby: this is the first new school opened since 2011... more than 600 students will kick off the school's inaugral year.

The facility has many unique features... making learning a different experience for students.

Kelly avants, clovis unified school district: "it is really focused around technical accomplishments.

The technology makes for learning environments that are very adjustable so that as kids do different projects we can reconfigure the classroom space" after a year of working at borris... principal erin gage gets to finally welcome students onto the campus.

She and more than 5-thousand clovis unified employees got pumped up for the school year at the yearly district rally.... at the save mart center last week.

Gaby: school starts at 8:15 in the morning.... reporting live in southeast fresno... gaby rodriguez cbs 47 eyewitness news.