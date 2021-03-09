Incredibly Charming: Sorority Accessories

Heather Reed with Incredibly Charming Paper and Gifts joins Fox 16 Good day to show us some great sorority gifts and accessories.

The new school year is here and a lot of college students are about to go through sorority rush.

Here to help you find the perfect gift for your new rushee or pledge is heather reed with incredibly charming paper and gifts.

Incredibly charming has everything from party foam cups to bracelets to iphone covers for every sorority.

Many of the items can also be personalized!

?7 heather, what are some of icpg's top selling sorority items?

?7 [heather to describe foam core signs, which can be hung up in dorm rooms or sorority houses, and frost flex cups] ?7 i know a lot of the girls will love showing off their new greek letters.

Are there any new trends that we can take advantage of this year?

?7 [heather to talk about stainless travel mugs, "sisters before misters" foam cups for tailgating, straw tumblers] 7 so, how can our viewers find these items for their friends?

?7 [heather to share incrediblycharming.com, highlight icpg's facebook and instagram] ?7 thank you, heather, for coming into the studio!

Check out icpg's full line of products at incrediblycharming.com.

?7 we hope all of our friends have fun at rush!

((susanne))