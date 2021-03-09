Good Morning El Paso 08.22.16

It's the first day of school for more students across the borderland today -- and one district is opening the first public all-girls school in the city.

We are live at the academy this morning.

Sot full "without men and women like him we would be truly lost" final goodbyes to hatch police officer, jose chavez.

His funeral bringing thousands from across the country to the pan-am center.

Also in new mexico--las cruces police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

/ a very good morning el paso, las cruces, and juarez.

I'm stephanie valle.

And i'm hillary floren.

Good morning, everyone.

Sufficient moisture remains over the area for scattered thunderstorms the next two days.

A few of these storms may become severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Storms will be less numerous wednesday before a weak back door front increases activity again thursday.

There might be a drop off in storms early next week.

We begin with complete coverage of the start of the school year for thousands of students in the borderland.

Good morning el paso -- your back- to-school headquarters.

Here are the districts that begin classes for the fall semester today.

Ysleta-- el paso-- clint-- fabens-- and anthony.

The young women's leadership academy opens its doors for the first time this morning.

If you've never heard of the school-- that's because it is the newest addition to the ysleta independent school district.

It is the first all- girl public campus in el paso.

Y-i-s-d is an open district--meaning girls from all over the city will attend the academy.

It's located at 76-15 yuma drive in the lower valley.

Good morning el paso's denise olivas is live at the campus where the girls will arrive shortly..

Denise?

Walking into the young women's leadership academy today will be nearly 240 sixth and seventh grade students.

The school will add a grade level every year until it is eventually sixth through 12th grades.

Earlier this month-- the school held a week-long camp to prepare the young girls for the first day.

Principal malinda villalobos admits there will be a different dynamic at the all-girl school.

She say being a woman will help guide the young ladies.

During the camp-- school officials established the notion about how to help one another succeed.

The vetting process started early this year.

Students were requred to handwrite a letter explaining why they want to attend the academy.

Girls had to take an assessment test.

Their grades, staar test score, discipline and attendance were reviewed: "we have girls coming from al over our city and so regardless of your background or your socioeconomic status or if your parents have an education or not, you are able to come to a school that's really going to carve a pathway for you and your future" " this won't be the only all-girl public school in the city for long.

The el paso independent school district confirms it is currently looking for a principal to begin developing the campus.

It is expected to open in the fall of 2017.

The young women's leadership academy is part of the nonprofit agency-- young women's preparatory network.

It is based out of dallas and founded in 2002.

It has campuses in lubbock, dallas, fort worth, grand prairie, austin, san antonio and houston.

The network partners with public school districts across texas to operate the largest network of all-girls, public and college preparatory schools in the nation.

The values of all campuses are-- steam-- science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Pre-ap and a-p courses.

College readiness.

Leadership and health and wellnes.

The academy came to fruition with the help of a $430 million bond approved by voters last year.

For those of you who live in the clint, socorro or canutillo school districts -- expect to see a stronger presence from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is increasing patrols around schools -- and will be looking for drivers and passengers who aren't wearing seatbelts.

The sheriff's office warns drivers to always be aware of school zones and speed limits.

A reminder -- don't use your cell phone while driving -- especially when you're in a school zone.

Still no identity of the man killed after a police-involved shooting in las cruces.

Officers say he confronted them with a knife.

Thunder map it happened around 5:30 -- starting near the 13-hundred block of lohman avenue -- when a clerk reported that someone robbed the store and stole a white pick-up truck.

Police officials say officers found the truck an hour and a half later on the lohman avenue overpass at i-25.

Police say the driver got out and brandished a knife at officers.

Officers opened fire.

The man died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

A funeral was held for murdered hatch police officer jose chavez "natural sound" thousands attended his funeral at the pan-am center in las cruces sunday.

Chavez was gunned down during a traffic stop on august 12th.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

Jesse hanes of ohio is accused of pulling the trigger.

He's facing state and federal charges - and if convicted, could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

New this morning the so-called rey fire--burning in santa barbara county, california--has expanded.

Officials say it has charred more than 21-thousand acres.

A huge mushroom-like smoke cloud can be seen for miles.

The rey fire has been burning since thursday.

It is only about 20-percent contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We'll have more severe weather coverage, like tornadoes that hit other parts of the country, coming up a little later here on gmep.

6-07... weather and traffic on the 7s... sufficient moisture remains over the area for scattered thunderstorms the next two days.

A few of these storms may become severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Storms will be less numerous wednesday before a weak back door front increases activity again thursday.

There might be a drop off in storms early next week.

...abc-7 traffic track ... now it's time to take a look at the tx-dot traffic cams... we still have much more to come here on good morning el paso--- our complete coverage of back to school continues this morning ... a look at the bond proposal that voters have to decide on in november...coming up plus--we are under an abc-7 first alert for the start of the work week---could we be seeing more heavy rains and could that mean more flooding?

We share your photos this morning.

/ and this is abc-7, where news comes first!

On the subject of school..