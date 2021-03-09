Goodwin/Frazier impact

((craig))it's been a big couple of weeks on the basketball recruiting trail... i caught up with derek piper to talk more about the impact it will have on the illini... starting with jordan goodwin... derek piper:"i think you should be a little surprised based on he called illinois his leader one year ago and just all the work that john groce and his staff put in and all the things that he was saying about this program and jeremiah tilmon adding on so i think that is a little bit surprising.

They gave him the chance to be batman over there (slu), to kind of have the stage to himself, and i think that he liked that and they put a lot on the table for him and they were able to get it done."craig:"i've said the past few weeks, even when goodwin commited to slu, that frazier is a better fit and a better get for illinois.

Am i completely off my rocker here?"

Piper:"i think it's fair in terms of need based because you need another point guard and he's a great fit in terms of what john groce came in looking for and he's gone after a lot of point guard and he finally got the one that fits what he's looking for in terms of being a scoring lead guard that's able to operate in transition off of ball screens."craig:"what's next?"

Piper:"kris wilkes is a top player in the country, top 20, try to get him here for an official visit here in the next couple of weeks.

I hear they're trying to look at the unc game.

Mayan kiir down in florida, you're trying to get as well.

They want another big guy in this class to go along with jeremiah tilmon.

So i think that's kind of the key right now, find a wing but i think big guy is