Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Champions Classic to kick-off high school season

Credit: KTXS
Information regarding the 12th annual Action Zone Champions Classic

And speaking of the frist week of football....thu rsday night at shotwell...the season kicks off with the annual action zone champions classic..

A 2-a duel with hamlin and anson is thursday...wit h cooper and keller on friday....wrapping up with abilene christian and weatherford christian saturday evening..

Beginning in 20015....the classic promotes a postseason-like atmosphere..and is the main fundraiser for scholarships given out to seniors....with 100-thousand dollars being given away to-date..

Tickets will be on sale at the door each night....3 and 5 dollars thursday and saturday...and 10 for friday.....as well as pre- sale by each school... thanks for

