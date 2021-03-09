Champions Classic to kick-off high school season

And speaking of the frist week of football....thu rsday night at shotwell...the season kicks off with the annual action zone champions classic..

A 2-a duel with hamlin and anson is thursday...wit h cooper and keller on friday....wrapping up with abilene christian and weatherford christian saturday evening..

Beginning in 20015....the classic promotes a postseason-like atmosphere..and is the main fundraiser for scholarships given out to seniors....with 100-thousand dollars being given away to-date..

Tickets will be on sale at the door each night....3 and 5 dollars thursday and saturday...and 10 for friday.....as well as pre- sale by each school... thanks for