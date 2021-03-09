Joplin softball team looking to improve on record season

Plays of the week.

The joplin eagle softball team is coming off it's best season ever and hoping to push further.

Kirk harryman's lady eagles advanced to the class 4 final four for the first time in school history in 2015, ending up with a fourth place finish.

This season joplin is hoping to contnue that run, although with a different team.

The lady eagles only have two starters back from last year.

But coach harryman says despite their youth, this team is very deep and they have great team chemistry.

Joplin will begin their season this friday, when they host their annual varsity tournament at the joplin athletic complex.

Regan stockam sr. second base "we are super pumped to be out here, we love the sport.

I think everyone plays pretty well together, we just love spending time out on the field and as a team and we have a lot of records to live up to that i think.

We really have fun out here kaylah maynard sr. outfielder "we got a lot of girls that are up to standard and i think that a lot of us are up to playing varsity this year so just having numbers on our side and our attitude is great."kirk harryman joplin head coach "the ultimate goal is to be playing the best sotball at the end of the season.

But uh, we are excited to get started on friday at the tournament, we have three really good teams that we are gonna be playing and it's going to be a good measuring stick early for us to see where