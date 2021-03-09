Bulldogs defense coming to fruition as season approaches

Here at home... the first day of school is a bummer to most kids... but the bright side is that means it's finally game week for high school football!

The wylie bulldogs are getting set to take on vernon friday night.

It'll be the third straight season these two teams have played in non-district and wylie has won the last two years..... wylie scrimmaged san angelo lake view last week -- and the defense was solid -- only allowing one touchdown during the workout.... and that's something that wylie hopes will translate over to this week as they prepare for vernon... "i thought we rallied to the football and tackled well.

I thought, you know, there's a lot of points of emphasis for this week.

--sustaining blocks, getting to the point of attack, gang tackling, pursuit -- just the things that are always there at the start of the year.

But for a scrimmage, i thought our kids flew around and did a great job."