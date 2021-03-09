Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Longtime restaurant closes in Springfield

Credit: KY3 - KYTV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Longtime restaurant closes in Springfield
Longtime restaurant closes in Springfield
KY3's Sara Forhetz reports.

Chad plein tells us what courtney is doing in hopes of reaching the metal stand in tokyo four years from now.

>> steve: once popular style calf tear restaurants are no more in springfield.

>> the latest to go was the last one in town leaving just one cafeteria in the entire state up in st.

Louis.

Heritage cafeteria closed up shot last night.

>> i'm really proud.

>> reporter: don evans has been here since day one.

>> my mother and dad started it with my grandfather in 1960.

>> reporter: three locations became one by the '90s.

But it was 2008's deep recession that hit him hard.

>> you could kind of see the handwriting on the wall with the major chains.

It's the higher cost of operating and the lower volume.

That's just a recipe for disaster in any business.

>> reporter: not even the fried chicken recipe was enough.

As we found out today, family owned dining spots struggle to attract new generations of customers.

>> i'm not drawn to people that i would like.

Like i said, we paid this place off in the '80s.

>> reporter: darleen collins owns taylor's, 70 years in business downtown, no mortgage.

About the only reason they are still going.

>> one of my customers said they were glad to see i did the lot.

>> reporter: she's trusting her grandson will be wanting to take over some day.

>> he's been coming here with me since he was 12.

>> reporter: at the heritage, mr. evans decided it wasn't a good family fit any longer.

>> the kids would have been great in it, but, you know, it's just -- it was pretty obvious to me.

>> oh, lord.

Ain't no words to put it because i enjoy eating there.

He had a good variety of food, vegetables, everything.

And it was just -- desserts, you name it, he had it.

That's the reason we come.

>> reporter: long-time customers sad to see it go.

>> it's so awesome to have -- dang it, former employees come in with irrelevant kids and thank me for stuff.

Golly.

But, you know, that's really gratifying.

That's the best memories is, you know.

>> a lot of memories there.

That is a prime piece of real estate there on battlefield and fremont.

It has sold so we'll keep you posted.

>> steve: see what goes in there.

I don't want to sound like i'm too old, but there used to be a radio show called

You might like