Businesses Boom With Record-Enrollment for Local College

Local business owners told us when school is back in session their businesses boom just like campus did Monday.

The university also saw increases in the number of new undergraduates, transfer students and returning students.

In education coverage... a record-breaking year for missouri state university means good things for surrounding businesses.

Classes started today... with a total of more than 21-thousand students enrolled.

David: our callie rainey spoke with local business owners about the impact the enrollment numbers will have.

Callie david - local business owners told me when school is back in session their businesses boom just like campus has today.

Steve proffitt, potter's house"we were open two days as we got ready for the weekend and we saw business up to where it usually is in the middle of the year."

Founder steve proffitt says there's been more of an increase the last few years than ever before in the 16 years potter's house has been open.

Steve proffitt, potter's house "as the school's grown obviously the population of campus grows, so does our clientale."

Potter's house is only open around the school year because it's primary focus is students.

Steve proffitt, potter's house "the semester break we do close the doors and give all my staff a break."

California native jake denney attends missouri state university and says he prefers all of the local businesses around campus.

Jake kenney, missouri state university "living downtown has a lot of great atmospheres and great palces there's a lot of little diners and stuff like that to eat.

I usually go to potter's house or mudhouse to get coffee.

There's a downtown spot right next to my house and i go to a lot of places like kai and bair's ."

Bair's sports grill is open all year long but when school is in session business increases by 35 percent.

Mike burbach, bair's sports grill " it's a huge difference.

The second everyone starts to move back in campus we just boom.

The past week has been crazy and we've been having a great time."

General manager mike burbach says the increasing enrollment numbers at msu means more customers.

Mike burbach, bair's sports grill "every year is increasing and increasing and increasing it's just getting better now."

And more customers means an increase in staff and a better atmosphere.

Mike burbach, bair's sports grill "all of our servers love it.

We have increased our staff by about 10 people in the past month because we slow down in the summer," callie burbach says now that school is back in session so is bair's got talent.

So if you enjoy karaoke bair's has that going on thursday nights starting this week.