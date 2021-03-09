Alligator on the loose

Have another thing worry about...alligators.

Crews are working to clear flooded areas in ascension parish.they plan to cut a 70-foot break line, but some are saying it may cause the flooding to travel to other areas.

".....frank bonifay "we're going to catch them and then control them.

But please, do not come here.

There's water still water rising from manchac over alligator bayou still flooding the homes.

So, we need your cooperation.

Do not come through this area.

Don't ride your bike down here stay away until all the constructions underway and all the water's gone."((dan))three of the alligators have been re- captured.

Crews hope to safely capture the rest without hurting the gators.

