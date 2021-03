The national average only increased 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.16/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

(jackie:) gas prices continue to rise.

A gallon of gas will cost you ten cents more, here in amarillo.

Making the average price of gas two dollars-seven cents.

That compares to the national average of two dollars-16 cents.

That is all according to gas buddy dot com.