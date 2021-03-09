Pizza Delivery Robberies Contiune

A possible cause.

Brad-- pizza has become a prime target for robbers in evansville.

After a rash of delivery driver robberies over the summer... now comes two more this weekend.

the driver was here at the arbors apartments off taylor avenue.

She was trying to find an address her system could not locate.

She told police-- next thing she saw was the barrel of a gun.robbing pizza delivery drivers in evansville has become somewhat of a trend.a person calls for a pizza delievery... the driver delivers.but it isn't the pizza these people are after.

(jason)"the adress that they were sent to wouldn't verify in the system but they attempted to make the delivery anyway.when the delivery driver got to taylor avenue around midnight sunday morning...(jason)"she was approached by several black males at least one was armed with a hand gun and demanded money."but before that-- just a few blocks over on lombard..

Another driver was approached saturday night-- this time from dominos.(jason)"but the driver fearing something was about to happen was able to get out of the area before any of the other stuff could happen."

Here's a map showing all the pizza delievery robberies since june... (jason) "in those cases earlier this summer there was some distinct differences in what we saw over the weekend."despite the two most recent robberies-- no delivery drivers have been hurt.

He gets scared everytime he makes a delivery.

And most drivers only carry about 20 dollars at a time.

Live in evansville, abby