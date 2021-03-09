Food & Fire holds viewing party for Maine-Endwell LL game

To watch the big game.

The barbeque restaurant hosted a viewing party for fans today.

Food and fire offered specials on smoked hot dogs, wings and pitchers.

The game was shown on all of the televisions with the music turned off and the game audio playing over the sound system.

The event was supposed to be held yesterday, but the action was halted due to rain.

Owner dan polhamus <paul-ham-us> has children who attend m-e schools and says it's great seeing them on little league's biggest stage.

He says people near and far are coming together to support the team.

<food and fire owner dan polhamus says "it's not about one district or one community or one group of kids.

It's about a community.

It's exciting.

In binghamton we get excited about things like this and we really around our own.

It's really just fun to see the kids out there and seeing them winning and doing well and to see how much fun they're having."> jim ehmke says: polhamus says the restaurant has been big supporters of the team.

Food and fire has also held a number of fundraiser benefiting the little leaguers in the past.