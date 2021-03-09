A Sit-Down with Sanders as He Begins Campaigning for Clinton

Sanders says Trump is the worst candidate in his lifetime and he will do whatever it takes to get Clinton elected.

Vermont senator bernie sanders.

Today, he spoke about campaigning for his one-time opponent hillary clinton.

Senator bernie sanders - not slipping into the shadows any time soon."(sanders) we will, on labor day, be in new hampshire."the man who sparked passion from people all over the country, is now stepping out for the woman he was hoping to beat."(sanders) i understand that some supporters of mine would disagree with that.

That's what democracy is about.

There's no question that, everybody knows, the secretary clinton's views on many issues are different than mine.

But i want to see her elected.

We'll do our best to work with her and make her as progressive a president as we can."sanders says after new hampshire, he'll stump for clinton in pennsylvania, ohio and likely michigan and iowa."(sanders) i'm going to do everything that i can to make sure that donald trump is not elected president of the united states."so i had to ask... "(are you anti-trump or pro-clinton?) "(sanders) i'm both.

People who know me know i'm not the most partisan guy in the world.

I don't go around making vicious attacks against people.

But i think that trump is the worst candidate that either party has put up in my lifetime."

Sanders goal: not only to elect clinton, but to hand control of the senate back to the democrats."(sanders) "it's a bit self serving, because if that happens, i become a chairman, as does senator leahy."he's a man who has long advocated for the middle class, for the struggling, for the poor.so when he and his wife recently spent nearly 600- thousand dollars on a lake front home in north hero, the couple's third home, it didn't sit well with some supporters.

"(sanders) i wanted another place to be on the lake.

We have 7 grandchildren.

It's a great place.

So no, i don't think it's hypocritical for me to have a summer home in north hero, vermont."also making waves - sanders managed to skirt the disclosure of his personal finances...a requirement by federal law for presidential candidates.

He delayed the filing in the spring and then ended his campaign."(sanders) in june when we knew we'd lost in california, i was not becoming president.

There's nothing particularly new in the new report that wasn't in the old report or that's going to be in my senate personal disclosure."sanders says his main priority in the senate is making sure the transpacific partnership does not become law.also - creating legislation on issues he has worked on with clinton.

"(sanders) that is making public colleges and universities virtually tuition free int he united states."

They have also proposed doubling funding for community health centers.and while the senator from the state of green mountains isn't headed for the white house, he says he cherishes the difference he made along the way.

"(sanders) the support and the enthusiasm that we saw from coast to coast was just very moving."

Staci i asked sanders about his own political future too... he says it's too early to decide whether to run for re-election in 2018.

He's focusing on this november.

When i asked him where he'll be in ten years... he said 'ten years older.'

He's not giving anything