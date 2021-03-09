Security at the Fair

What you need to know to stay safe at the Fair this week.

Good evening everyone, i'm carrie lazarus.

Rod: and i'm rod wood.

While you're planning a trip to the fairgrounds, you might be wondering what you can and cannot bring with with you.

Carrie: newschannel nine's farah jadran is live at the fairgrounds.

Farah -- are there any last-minute security concerns or changes in place?

Farah: rod and carrie, acting new york state fair director troy waffner says he spoke with state police this morning...everythi ng is set in place, as far as security goes.

The fair has a private security firm also working on the plan to keep fairgoers safe.

Farah: keeping a watchful eye over the fairgrounds - 250 new york state troopers, hundreds of state fair staffers and security guards.

Troy waffner, nys fair director: "they're all looking out for the same things - suspicious activity, unattended bags, people who are lurking by themselves where they shouldn't be."

Farah fairgoers will be greeted by the new main gate, but it will look very different come day one.

Lines will be roped off and 800-pound security planters to keep people on track and to limit traffic to buses only.

Sot full farah jadran: there are about 100 security cameras installed throughout the fairgrounds.

They're inside and they're outside like here at the main gate.

Waffner says they will be on at all times to ensure the safety of all fairgoers.

Farah bag check comes first.

If you bring a bag or backpack, security will check for any prohibited items like weapons, alcohol or selfie-sticks.

However, fair- goers won't be passing through metal detectors at the gates.

Troy waffner, nys fair director: "we often get asked are we using metal detectors now.

We don't use them here.

At some point we may introduce them in the next couple years, but we haven't done it yet.

But all of our security at the gates is now a private security company whose trained and has security guards an everything.

They know what to watch out for."

Farah state police will also be at the gates checking in commercial trucks and trailers.

If needed, police can send trucks to be x-rayed for further inspection.

Farah: remember, you can bring bags to the fair and coolers with food and non-alcoholic drinks.

If you have a phone, a bottle of water, your wallet and nothing on the prohibited list, like knives or guns, you're good to go.

Also, keep in mind, drones, skateboards, bikes, rollerblades and hover boards are not allowed.

Live at the fairgrounds, farah jadran, newschannel nine.

