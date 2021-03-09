NewsSource 8 The Evening Edition 08.22.16

Close good evening and thank you for joining us it's monday august 22nd.

Through the first six months of this year the office of the chief medical examiner recorded 189 deaths attributed to drug overdoses.

This represents a 50 percent increase over the same six month period last year.

The increase in the number of deaths is driven by fentanyl, an illicitly manufactured drug that is many times more lethal than morphine.

Illicit fentanyl and its chemical analogs caused 44% of the january-june deaths.

Fentanyl products are often mixed with or presented to the user as heroin.

Attorney general janet mill's had this to say on the report "these figures are very distressing.

People should know there is no safe amount to sniff or shoot.

There is no safe party pill, and combinations can be lethal.

If it doesn't kill you it will lead to a lifetime of addiction, illness and hopelessness."

### saint-lionard rcmp have arrested a man after police responded to a complaint, where a man was alleged to have pointed a firearm at other individuals.

Rcmp responded to the village of sainte- anne-de-madawaska late saturday evening.

Police were able to locate thirty-four- year-old michael byram at a residence in the community but he refused to immediately leave the home.

After several hours, he was arrested without incident.

The rcmp emergency response team was on scene as a precaution.

Byram appeared in edmundston provincial court and was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, unsafe storage of a firearm, uttering threats, and assault.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court to enter a plea friday.

### pines health services has received an honor this time from the health resources and services administration.

The award comes with a large monetary value of $152,000.

They also received the designation as national quality leader and a healthcare quality leader looking at similar organization.

Pines has received the designation every year since hersa has awarded it.

The funds are going to be used to continue to grow their healthcare quality.

The funds go to a variety of activities, that serve to push forward our quality care efforts.

Whether it is adding dedicated positions, funding healthcare quality professionals.

Additional support positions, it is all about making our quality of care better.

According to ceo jim davis the award means a lot to pines and puts them in the top 5% in the country for quality of care.

He says that pines will continue to improve that quality as much as they can.

The health care center is also receiving a major grant from hersa of $1 million dollars.

That money will be put toward the planning an design of a new 45,000 sq foot building on cary's campus.

Chief operating officer lisa caron say that the new building is going to be a great help.

### for our patients, the providers will have better access to one another.

It will also allow patients that need to be seen on the same day to be seen so that we can keep them healthy.

Khatahdin valley health center and fish river rural health also received grants.

We will have much more on the planning of the new building on an upcoming edition of news source 8.

The final chapter of the loring air force base was closed on saturday.

A decommissioning ceremony was held as part of the loring open house.

It was for the loring air force base fire department.

They were the first organization on the base and now the last to leave.

The fire bell at the base rang three times during the ceremony.

It marked the end.

Many of the fire department's firefighters had mixed emotions about the closure.

### it's hard to see everything disappear but with time all things do go.

What i miss the most is the men and women that served the loring air force base fire department.

We provided protection to thousand and thousands of people, all the facilities, all the aircraft.

Sad times when you lose people in air craft accident or in a house fire or something like that.

You remember those things you never forget them.

But you also never forget all the good times and the friendships you made at loring.

The fire department rolled up their banner and gave it to the loring heritage center to be kept on display.

### if you looked up on saturday afternoon you may have seen two aircraft that have been missing from our skies since 1994.

It was all part of loring open house.

The planes, which participated in a fly over, were a b52 and a kc135.

Both of those planes used to be familiar sights in the county.

Our news source 8 reporter, sarah duncan, was on top of the control tower and brings us the story.

It has been twenty- two years since b52s were seen in the sky here in aroostook county.

Just look at the crowd that came out to loring air force base to see the b52 and tanker pay tribute to the old base.

The tanker is coming out of the maine air guard out of bangor and that will be flying by first with the boom down and about four minutes after the b52 will be flying by.

Vo: the b52 that flew over loring is one of only about 82 left in the air force.

This one came out of minot air force base, north dakota.

It will be flying at about one thousand feet, two hundred and fifty knots.

Vo: many veterans returned just to see those planes one more time.

They're in tears knowing they are back.

For these guys it means the world and i hope that's what we've captured for them.

Vo: it took many years of hard work for the committee as well as our maine politicians.

It was all worth it to loring veteran, randy anderson, who served on the base from 1976 until the base closure.

We used to have that everyday hour by hour but it was kind of nice to relive it.

Vo: veterans gathered on the edge of the runway to give one final salute.

This could be it.

This could be.

The last time.

Vo: for news source 8, i'm sarah duncan tomorrow night we will from the veteran's who travelled miles to join festivities.

News source 8 reporter sarah duncan spoke with many loring veterans about what it was like to be back on the base.

### monday's on main is back in presque isle and amanda keane is live now with more on what's happening tonight, amanda?

Last month's monday on main st cruise night that was cancelled due to weather has finally been rescheduled for next monday august 22.

This monday on main will feature a live performance by the band sound friendships.

Along with all the other food and drinks, they will be having a cruise in for all of us car enthusiasts.

There will be a free raffle for all car entries as well as a token of appreciation for everyone who brings a car.

At the conclusion of the musical performance, all cars entered will be invited to join a parade before the crowd, down a closed off main street.

School has started in many county districts and for others is very close to beginning.

In addition to back to school shopping, that means making sure your children are up to date on their vaccinations as well.

We explain the requirements in this week's medical monday.

As the school year begins, staff in the msad 1 health office are working to make sure all students' immunization records are up to date.

Deb raymond: "we've really erradicated a lot of the diseases that in my generation we saw people who had polio and we saw the effects of polio...i had measle mumps rubella...they really do prevent those communicable diseases that we don't see too much nowadays."

Deb raymond is the health services director of the school department.

She says it's required that all students either entering pre-k, kindergarten, or entering from another school system are required to show immunization records.

Dr: "that includes having 5 doses of dtap which is a tetanus/diptheria/pert ussis vaccine, 4 doses of the polio vaccine, 2 mmrs which measles mumps rubella, one vericella which is chicken pox."

Parents of those entering the system can either bring in their student's records...or health office staff can view it on a computer registry.

After school begins, parents are given a 90 day grace period and a 21 day grace period after that to get the records in.

Dr:" "in healthcare if it hasn't been documented it hasn't been done, so we do need that paperwork."

Raymond says certain diseases are more serious for certain children, and all students getting vaccinated can help keep everyone healthy.

She says there have been no bad outbreaks of disease at sad 1 recently.

Dr: "vaccines are safe and they work and like i said this is a generation that hasn't seen the complications from the actual illness...because the vaccines have done the job of preventing the illnesses, so they do work."

Raymond says there are other vaccines that are recommended not required -- like the hpv vaccination which is recommended after age 12.

She says they'll also be offering free flu shots in october.

She adds that preventing these diseases now can also prevent the long term effects in the future.

Kz ns 8 raymond says her other number one tips for students to stay healthy this school year are to wash their hands well and stay hydrated.

Ashland gets on the board undre a minute in the first half when morgan doughty scored.

Ashland with several great changes in the first 20 minuts mckenzie carter with the free kick off the cross bar.

Doughty and carter had four goals apiece, cassandra nelson and cassidy pelletier had a goal apiece.

Hornets open with a win.

Ashland gets on the board undre a minute in the first half when morgan doughty scored.

Ashland with several great changes in the first 20 minuts mckenzie carter with the free kick off the cross bar.

Doughty and carter had four goals apiece, cassandra nelson and cassidy pelletier had a goal apiece.

Hornets open with a win.

And in the boys game.

Bears on the attack.

Jordan doody with the shot and the goal to give easton the early lead in this one.

The bears with a couple of other early chances this time it's colin sotomayor with the shot off the cross bar and it stays out of the net.

This was a close game throughout and alex kaiser scored the tying goal for ashland with just over a mniute to play.

This game ended in a one all tie.

In other action madawaska and van buren play under the lights in van buren ppd the ashland girls soccer team opens the season next week.

The hornets are the two time defending regional champions.

Coach pete belskis says the players are focusing on the season.

:"we set our goals high here.

We want to get far in the playoffs and our goal is always to make it to the states.

It's a long season we will take one game at a time one day at a time.

Hopefully we will be fortunate to be there for the third year in a row."

The hornets lost several key players to graduation and injuries.

Ashland had back to back undfefeated regular seasons.during that time they were a scoring machine belskis:"we have lost a lot of scoring, but we have a good nucleus of juniors that i hope wil propel us.

We will be a defensive minded team this year more than we were in the past.

It will all be based on our progression and how our young kids grow througout the season."

The hornets have just two seniors on the team cassidy pelletier will be anchoring the defense for the team :" i am really excited for this year we have just two seniors and we need to step it up.

I am ready for that.

We have some eighth graders on the team and i believe in them and they are ready to play."

Micayle driscoll is one of the juinors on the team and she is hoping they can have another great season :" i think we will do really good.

We have been working together all summer so we know how everyone works."

The hornets lost in the state championship game 1-0 to richmond last year.

Belskis says the team takes a lot of pride in how they defend their goal.

Belskis:" we really take a lot of pride in our defense.

I would be much happier if we won every game 1 to 0.

The old saying is if the other team doensn't score you can't lose so we try to pride ourself on our defense."

Several golf touarnments over the weekend the alton mcquade memoriial mars hill open 36 hole stroke play tournament held on saturday and sunday jamie leavitt of millinocket won the tournament with a one under 143, two strokes ahead of phil pelletier.

Evan mccarthy took first division low net.

In the second division winners were tim darling and the net winner was harry orser c division winners were charles pelleiter won gross and mike burton took low net.

The 33rd parkhurst siding two person scramble held yesterday at presque isle country club low gross went to marshal and wyatt foster of linconln shot a 9 under 63.

Low net went to ralph michaud and chris casavant with a 62.

The boys scouts scramble held on saturday in limestone.peter bradley, justin quinones, maurice montgomery, and jamie albert took low gross and the net winners won on a tie breaker craig o'neal, grace o'neal, terry cantafio, and lisa cantafio the maine basketball hall of fame inducted the class of 2016 yesterday at the cross insurance center matt rossignol of van buren, julie bradstreet of mars hill, were