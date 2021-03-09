7 questions: The mental health challenges of school during COVID-19

We talked with counselors at every level of the Thompson School District about what they’ve seen in their schools.

That compassion, fatigue,looks like to to always kiconstantly empathizing forthat does.

You know, thateducators and especially mUm, it's hard to be, um, aor educator or mental healright, we know that it takthey don't want the classspace and, you know, a couwell of, you know, whetheror meetings with familiesknow, if I'm at home or ifat home.

Uh, it is definitkind of switch to being liof in my home right now.

Uyou know, definitely.

I habad and just feeling anxiefolks see their home.

Um,um, or just feeling uncomfcamera, Um, feeling uncomfto type to attract.

I wishpeople into our building tthat are happening as wellbest place for kids to be.kids to be here in person,own families.

And we're trfor the best interests ofand our families.

And so ydo have to go home and engand quarantine, it's not bto be here.

It's not becaukids in the classroom.

It'what's best for our entirebe, uh, really cautious nokids as their mental healtwhat I find is that some sduring this time.

Yes, we'a pandemic, but they're filearning style.

They likefreedom.

Um it gives themalso do some outside respolittle bit more flex modelstudents are adapting wellto those protective factorhave those protect protectlives are doing much bettethat maybe already have thdiagnosis that are strugglkiddos to come back in Janbeen essentially engagingsince March of last schoolto come to an in person seabout three months in, umor having had the person ewas a lot of training.

Evedo I get from my classroomtoo?

Can I get up out of mneed to?

How do I get a nelittle things that you juson a daily basis, Um, howa school for a student thaentirely at home and catchbeing about three months blearning setting.

It reallmask wearing thing is justthan one time, but kids hain them, like I need to wethe car or, you know, theysnow and get it muddy likea traumatic experience fornot have something coverinthen to like, have to askfor that.

It's just it waskids, really, really strugone thing, you know, and iOh my gosh, like this is skid is feeling like real athey forgot their mask inknow so much.

Identity devmiddle school years, worryand a lot of like social imuch of middle school is tof it.

Um, and a lot of thtaken away or has, you knovery structured this year.middle school students.

Yothat I'm interested in see