Big Hair for Kids Hair - Anjay's Kids 8-23

The '80s are back... at least for one night.

Anjay's kids "big hair for kids hair" bash is celebrating the days of mullets and jheri curls... while improving the lives of children struggling with illness and self- image.

The co-founders of anjay's kids, angie and jay ballard, are here to tell us more.

Thank you both for being here.

Anjay's kids exists to help the children of kentucky maintain their sense of pride and self- confidence by providing free customized hair replacement for kids who have suffered hair loss due to cancer of other life changing events.

This is our third fundraiser and first year in lexington.

The fundraiser has an 80's theme and is titled, "big hair for kids hair!"

Terry foster from "untold stories from the er" will be our emcee this year.

There will be a silent and live auction.

The music will be provided by one of lexington's favorites, radio 80!

An 80's dress code is encouraged but not mandatory.

We exist to help the children of kentucky mainain their sense of pride and self confidence by providing free cusomized hair replacement for kids who have suffered hair loss due to cancer or other life changing events.

After meeting in 2011, angie & jay ballard quickly realized that they shared the passion of helping others.

Angie has been a hairdresser since 1994 and has helped many hair replacement clients live normal lives after suffering from hair loss.

Jay has worked in the medical field since 1994 as a radiologic technologist and registered nurse.

Over the years jay developed a strong passion for helping oncology patients control their pain during the progression of their disease.together, angie & jay started a not for profit organization that fulfills both of their passions.

